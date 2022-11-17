Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Shawcor Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Shawcor in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Shawcor’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

SCL has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shawcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Insider Activity

TSE SCL opened at C$11.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$4.24 and a 52 week high of C$11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$798.79 million and a PE ratio of -11.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

