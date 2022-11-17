ATB Capital Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$80.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at ATB Capital to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRU. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.14.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MRU traded up C$1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$75.51. 174,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.06. Metro has a 52-week low of C$60.59 and a 52-week high of C$75.55. The company has a market cap of C$18.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

