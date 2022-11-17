Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 10,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 0.8 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Shares of AY stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -161.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,047.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.