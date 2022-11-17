Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 418.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,938 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.21% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $26,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820,495 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,382,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,405,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of STIP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,746. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $107.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26.

