Atria Investments LLC Buys 116,451 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 439,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,451 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,841. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $31.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.