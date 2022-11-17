Atria Investments LLC Buys 5,175 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.59.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $360.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,149. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $369.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.02 and its 200-day moving average is $318.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $342.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

