Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,568 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 1.75% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQDH. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 30,475.0% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 817,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,439,000 after purchasing an additional 814,597 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 377.3% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 239,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,800,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,450,000 after purchasing an additional 216,098 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,075,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,473,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.62. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,691. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.37 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average is $90.50.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.