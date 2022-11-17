Atria Investments LLC Purchases 10,715 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MRK has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.39.
Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.24. 434,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,922,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
Read More
