Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $97.88. 1,075,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,158,184. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.24.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

