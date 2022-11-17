Atria Investments LLC Sells 205,176 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,176 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,649.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 296,761 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $130,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $484,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $6,375,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $97.11. 187,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,769,131. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $115.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.06.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

