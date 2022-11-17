AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 573.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,295 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.4% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.73. 400,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,226,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on T. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

