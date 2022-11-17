Augur Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.48 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $5.00 or 0.00030253 BTC on exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $54.95 million and $2.48 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Augur has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002674 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00566664 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.93 or 0.29516584 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
