Auto Prop Reit Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$20.84 million during the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

