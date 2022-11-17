Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.48.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $221.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day moving average is $198.47. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.