Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.36. 46,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.28. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

