Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lessened by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.4% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.33. 23,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,905. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

