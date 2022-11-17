AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Update

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 453,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO traded down $29.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,420.82. The stock had a trading volume of 120,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,851. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,297.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,175.49. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $35.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

