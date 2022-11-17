Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.53. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. 7.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

