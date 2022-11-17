AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Update

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,200 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 963,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 601,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,905,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,164,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 78,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AxoGen by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

AxoGen Price Performance

AxoGen Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

