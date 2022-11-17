AXS Investments LLC Buys 18,351 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 188.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 455,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $46.24. 1,070,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,475,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $189.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.