AXS Investments LLC Buys 3,583 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

APD stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.55. 11,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,960. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.21 and its 200 day moving average is $247.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $309.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

