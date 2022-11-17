AXS Investments LLC Buys New Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,844 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,464,269,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 20.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $484,088,000 after buying an additional 719,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $136.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.09.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.32.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

