AXS Investments LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.56. 29,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.40.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

