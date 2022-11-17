AXS Investments LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 0.8% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 28.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 20.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 22.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $8,143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,143,670.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $8,143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,143,670.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,889 shares of company stock worth $40,151,033 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

CDNS traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.89. 33,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

