AXS Investments LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 97.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.7% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 61.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $364.41. 15,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,818. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.87. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.