AXS Investments LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.86. 57,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,781. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.70.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.