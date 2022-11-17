Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Aziyo Biologics Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ AZYO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. 498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,175. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Aziyo Biologics Company Profile
Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.
