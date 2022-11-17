Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Aziyo Biologics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AZYO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. 498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,175. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Aziyo Biologics makes up approximately 2.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 8.37% of Aziyo Biologics worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.