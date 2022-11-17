B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 591,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
