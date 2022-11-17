Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires Shares of 3,300 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 405,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 144.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 217,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,347,000 after buying an additional 128,300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ES opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.11. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

