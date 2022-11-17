Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Newmont were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

