Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned approximately 0.05% of FLEX LNG as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,754,000. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 4,750.3% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 910,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after buying an additional 891,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth $5,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 57.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 153,734 shares during the period. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Danske raised FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

NYSE FLNG opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.94. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

FLEX LNG Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Articles

