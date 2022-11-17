Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Position in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, State Street Corp grew its stake in Luokung Technology by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 272,376 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luokung Technology Stock Performance

Shares of LKCO opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Luokung Technology Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Luokung Technology Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

