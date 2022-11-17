Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases Shares of 6,600 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 170,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

