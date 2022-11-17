Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases Shares of 85,000 Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Yalla Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yalla Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Yalla Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of YALA stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19. Yalla Group Limited has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

