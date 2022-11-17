Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PKG opened at $129.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

