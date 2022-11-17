Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.17

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.17 and last traded at $115.80, with a volume of 3314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Badger Meter Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

