Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 2nd

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0787 per share by the bank on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 1.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Stock Performance

NYSE:BMA opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $552.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

BMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter worth $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Banco Macro by 18.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $3,724,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.