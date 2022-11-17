Bank of Hawaii Invests $227,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1,147.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.3 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $135.61 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

