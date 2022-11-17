Bank of Montreal Can Has $83.46 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JD.com were worth $83,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JD. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in JD.com by 99.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

NASDAQ JD opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

