Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118,175 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.37% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $72,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.5 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $75.67 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

