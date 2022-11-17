Bank of Montreal Can Sells 20,802 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $87,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 215,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 29.1% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 170.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 52,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

