Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $70,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 432,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 156,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the second quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 288.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.34.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

