Barclays Boosts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $75.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. Corteva has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

