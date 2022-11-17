Bard Associates Inc. Acquires 8,825 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Ondas worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in Ondas by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 679,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 179,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ondas by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ondas by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 52,435 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ondas by 795.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ondas alerts:

Ondas Price Performance

Shares of ONDS stock remained flat at $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 19,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,894. The company has a market capitalization of $124.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.