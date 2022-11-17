Bard Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in IDEX by 39.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IDEX by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.58.

IDEX Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE IEX traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.57. 6,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.86. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

