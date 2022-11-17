Bard Associates Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Postal Realty Trust worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 121.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $227,279.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 248,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,823. The firm has a market cap of $295.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 671.48%.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

