Bard Associates Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned 1.52% of The LGL Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
The LGL Group Stock Down 5.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN:LGL traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 13,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. The LGL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.15.
The LGL Group Profile
