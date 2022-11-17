Bard Associates Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned 1.52% of The LGL Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The LGL Group Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LGL traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 13,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. The LGL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

