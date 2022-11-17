Bard Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF comprises 1.3% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCU traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.46. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.52. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $69.07.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.