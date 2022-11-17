Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($74.23) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.89) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Trading Down 1.5 %

ETR BAS opened at €49.57 ($51.10) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.90 ($39.07) and a 12-month high of €69.15 ($71.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.