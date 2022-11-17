Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $7.80 on Thursday, hitting $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,401,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,526. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 107.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.